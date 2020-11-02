Q2 2021 Balaji Amines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Balaji Amines Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call



Rohit Sinha - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Mr. Rohit Sinha from Emkay Global Financial Services Limited



We have with us today Mr. Ram Reddy, Promoter and MD of Balaji Amines Limited.



We request the