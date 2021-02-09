Q3 2021 Balaji Amines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Balaji Amines Limited Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Edelweiss Wealth Research.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Swarna Mukherjee from Edelweiss Wealth Research. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Swarnabha Mukherjee - Edelweiss Securities Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon, all. On behalf of Edelweiss Wealth Research, I welcome you all to the Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Balaji Amines Limited. We have with us today Mr. Ram Reddy, Promoter and Managing Director of Balaji Amines Limited. We request him for his opening remarks, post which we will open the floor for Q&A. Thank you,