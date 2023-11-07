Q2 2024 VST Tillers Tractors Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research



Ladies and gentlemen. Good day, and welcome to V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Limited 2Q FY '23/'24 post results conference call hosted by B&K Securities. From V.S.T. Tillers Limited management, we have with us today Mr. V.T. Ravindra, Managing Director; Mr. Antony Cherukara, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Nitin Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer. (Operator Instructions) Also, may I remind you of the safe harbor. The company will be making some forward-looking statements that has to be understood in conjunction with the uncertainty and the risks that the company faces. Over to you, sir.



Nitin Agrawal - V.S.T. Tillers Tractors Limited - CFO



Hello. Good evening, everyone. I'm Nitin Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer of the company. I'll first take you through the brief presentation which we have made for the Q2 financials. And then we'll open for question and answers. So I hope my screen is visible and you can see the slides, Jayaraj?



