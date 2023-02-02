Q3 2023 Zydus Wellness Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Karan Bhuwania - ICICI Securities - Analyst



Thank you, [Hema]. Good evening, everyone. It's our pleasure at ISEC to host you to the FY '23 results conference call for Zydus Wellness Limited. From the management we have Dr. Sharvil Patel, Chairman; Mr. Tarun Arora, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Ganesh Nayak, Director; and Mr. Umesh Parikh, who's the CFO.



I would like to hand it over to Mr. Tarun Arora for his opening remarks. And then post that, we can open the Q&A. Thank you.



Tarun Arora - Zydus Wellness Limited - CEO



Thank you, Karan. Good evening and welcome to the post-results teleconference of Zydus Wellness Limited. for quarter three FY 2022-'23. Like Karan mentioned, we have