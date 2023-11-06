Nov 06, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Zydus Wellness Q2 FY24 conference call hosted by ICICI Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manoj Menon from ICICI Securities. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Manoj Menon - ICICI Securities Limited - Analyst
Hi, everyone. It's a wonderful -- good morning, good afternoon, good evening, depending on the part of the world you are joining this conference call from. As always, it's our absolute pleasure to host the management of Zydus Wellness Limited to discuss their recent quarterly results. The company is represented today by Dr. Sharvil Patel, Chairman; Mr. Tarun Arora, CEO; Mr. Ganesh Nayak, Director; and Mr. Umesh Parikh, CFO.
Without much ado, over to the management for the opening remarks, post which we'll open the floor for Q&A. Over to you, sir.
Tarun Arora - Zydus Wellness Limited - CEO & Whole Time Director
Thank you, Manoj. Good afternoon, and welcome to the
Q2 2024 Zydus Wellness Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 06, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...