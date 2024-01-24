Jan 24, 2024 / 06:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to Container Corporation conference call hosted DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Bhoomika Nair. Thank you and over to you ma'am.



Bhoomika Nair - DAM Capital Advisors Limited - Analyst



Good morning everyone, and a warm welcome to the Q3 FY 24 earnings call of Container Corporation of India. We have the management being represented by Mr. Sanjay Swarup, Chairman and Managing Director and his entire team. I now hand over the floor to Mr. Swarup for his initial remarks, post which we'll open up the floor for Q&A. Over to you sir.



Sanjay Swarup - Container Corporation of India Limited - Chairman & MD



Good morning, Bhoomika . I'm joined here by my Director, Finance and CFO, Mr. Manoj Dubey, and Director domestic Mr. Azhar Shams and Director Projects. Mr. Ajit Panda. I will just make some opening remarks and then it will be open for questions. First will be that