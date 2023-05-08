May 08, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Shakti Pumps India Limited Q4 and FY23 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rohit Anand from Ernst & Young LLP. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Anand.
Rohit Anand - Ernst & Young LLP - Moderator
Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Before we proceed, let me remind you that the discussion may contain forward-looking statements that may involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. It must be viewed in conjunction with our business risks that could cause future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
To take us forward through the financial results and developments and to answer your question today, we have the senior management of Shakti Pumps India Limited, represented by Mr. Dinesh Patidar, Managing Director; Mr. Ramesh Patidar, Executive Director, Exports; Mr. Dinesh
Q4 2023 Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 08, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...