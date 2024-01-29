Q3 2024 Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 29, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Shakti Pumps (India) Limited Q3 FY24 earnings conference. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rohit Anand from Ernst & Young LLP. Thank you and over to you sir.



Rohit Anand - Ernst & Young LLP(EY)-Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. Before we proceed let me remind you that the discussion may contain forward-looking statements that may involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. It must be viewed in conjunction with our businesses risk, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.



So take us forward through the financial results and development to answer and to answer your questions today, we have the senior management of the Shakti Pumps (India) Limited, represented by Mr. Dinesh Patidar, Chairman; Mr. Ramesh Patidar, Managing Director; Mr. Dinesh Patel, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Ravi Patidar, CS