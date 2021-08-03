Q1 2022 Capri Global Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT

Ravikant Bhat -



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Capri Global Q1 FY '22 Results Conference Call. We shall be starting today with the opening remarks by our MD, Mr. Rajesh Sharma, followed by a detail -- by the detailed remarks by our Group ED and CFO, Raj Ahuja, on the business and financial performance during Q1 FY '22.



I now hand over the call to our MD, Mr. Rajesh Sharma.



Rajesh Chandra Sharma - Capri Global Capital Limited - MD & Director



Yes. Good morning, everyone. I once again take the pleasure in welcoming you all to discuss Capri Global's Q1 FY '22 financial results. We declared our audited consolidated results for Q1 FY '22 yesterday. I hope you have found time to go