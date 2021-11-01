Q2 2022 Capri Global Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 01, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Ravikant Bhat -



Hi, everyone. This is Ravikant here. Thank you for dialing in to the Capri Global's Q2 FY '22 Results Conference Call. Like always, we shall start with opening remarks by our MD, Mr. Rajesh Sharma, followed by more detailed remarks on the earnings performance by our CFO, Mr. Raj Ahuja. Over to you, sir.



Rajesh Chandra Sharma - Capri Global Capital Limited - MD & Director



Yes. Thank you, Ravi. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for a discussion on Q2 FY '22 results of Capri Global, especially on a day packed with results and con calls. On the evening of Festival of Lights, let me first extend to you all warm seasons greetings from the Capri Global family