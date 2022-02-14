Q3 2022 Capri Global Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2022 / 05:30AM GMT

Ravikant Bhat -



Hi, and good morning, everyone. This is Ravikant Bhat from Investor Relations. Thank you for dialing in to the call. We shall start with an overview of Q3 FY '22 business and earnings by our MD, Mr. Rajesh Sharma. Thereafter, we shall have the Q&A. I'll request Mr. Sharma to are the opening remarks.



Rajesh Chandra Sharma - Capri Global Capital Limited - MD & Director



Yes. Good morning, and a hearty welcome to everyone on the call. For much of the last 2 years, discussions on earnings calls have revolved on and around the effect of COVID pandemic and the ongoing or winning COVID waves. We experienced the Delta wave in the opening 2 months of the financial year and then hope a third way, if it occurred, would be