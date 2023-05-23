Q4 2023 Capri Global Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Capri Global Capital Limited Q4 and FY '23 Earnings Conference Call



Good afternoon, everyone. This is Ravikant. I shall read out a brief disclaimer for today's call. The discussion on today's call regarding CGCL's earnings performance will be based on judgments derived from the declared results and information regarding business opportunity available to the company at this time.



The company's performance is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially in the future. Given these uncertainties and other factors, participants on today's call may observe due caution by interpreting the results. A separate disclaimer is available on Slide 2 of the Q4 FY '23 investor deck. Participants are requested to note the same.



