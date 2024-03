Q2 2024 Capri Global Capital Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Good morning, everyone. This is Ravikant. I shall read out a brief disclaimer for today's call.



The discussion on today's call regarding CGCL's earnings performance will be based on judgments derived from the declared results and information regarding the business opportunity available to the company at this time. The company's performance is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially in the future. Given these uncertainties and other factors, participants on today's call observe due caution while interpreting the results.



The full disclaimer is available on Slide 43 of Q2 FY '24 investor deck. Participants are requested to note the same.