Full Year 2019 Marico Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Marico Limited Q4 FY '19 Earnings Conference Call, hosted by Axis Capital Limited. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Anand Shah from Axis Capital. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Anand Kumar Shah - Axis Capital Limited, Research Division - SVP of Consumer



Yes. Thanks. Good evening, everyone. And on behalf of Axis Capital, I would like to welcome you all to Marico's Q4 FY '19 Earnings Call. We have with us the senior management of Marico represented by Mr. Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO; and Mr. Vivek Karve, CFO.



Just a disclaimer before we get started, I would like to remind you that the Q&A session is only for institutional investors and analysts, and if there's anybody else who is not an institutional investor or an analyst but would like to ask questions, please directly reach out to Marico's Investor Relations team.



With that, I would like to hand over the call to the management for their