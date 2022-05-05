Full Year 2022 Marico Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Marico Limited Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us the Senior Management of Marico represented by Mr. Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO; and Mr. Pawan Agrawal, CFO.



Saugata Gupta - Marico Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Yes. Hi, everyone. I hope all of you, your friends and family are keeping safe and healthy. FY '22 came to a close in a relatively positive note for us as we stepped up our performance consistently through the year despite a variety of external disturbances in the