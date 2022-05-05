Full Year 2022 Marico Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Marico Limited Q4 FY '22 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us the Senior Management of Marico represented by Mr. Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO; and Mr. Pawan Agrawal, CFO.
(Operator Instructions)
Please note that this conference is being recorded. Before we get started, I would like to remind you that the Q&A session is only for institutional investors and analysts, and therefore, if there is anybody else who is not an institutional investor or analyst, but would like to ask question, please directly reach out to Marico's Investor Relations team.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Saugata Gupta for his opening comments. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Saugata Gupta - Marico Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director
Yes. Hi, everyone. I hope all of you, your friends and family are keeping safe and healthy. FY '22 came to a close in a relatively positive note for us as we stepped up our performance consistently through the year despite a variety of external disturbances in the
