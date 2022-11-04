Q2 2023 Marico Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Marico Limited's Q2 FY '23 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us today the senior management of Marico, represented by Mr. Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO; and Mr. Pawan Agrawal, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you that the Q&A session is only for institutional investors and analysts, and therefore if there is anybody else who is not an institutional investor or analyst but would like to ask a question, please directly reach out to Marico's Investor Relations team.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Saugata Gupta for his opening comments. Thank you. And over to you, sir.



Saugata Gupta - Marico Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Accept my greetings of the festive season. There was little or no change in the operating environment for the FMCG sector in India during the quarter. Except some improvement in the last month, overall consumption sentiment remained largely muted due to persistent