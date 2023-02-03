Q3 2023 Marico Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2023 / 12:45PM GMT

Saugata Gupta - Marico Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Yes. Hi, everyone, and good evening to all those of you who have joined the call. And I would firstly like to wish all of you and your loved ones a wonderful and happy 2023. I will start off by giving you a flavor of the operating environment before delving into our performance during the quarter.



After the FMCG sector grappled with the dampening