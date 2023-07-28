Q1 2024 Marico Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Marico Limited Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us the senior management of Marico represented by Mr. Saugata Gupta, MD and CEO; and Mr. Pawan Agrawal, CFO. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you that the Q&A session is only for institutional investors and analysts. And therefore, if there is anybody else who is not an institutional investor or analyst, but would like to ask questions, please directly reach out to Marico's Investor Relations team.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Saugata Gupta for his opening comments. Thank you, and over to you.



Saugata Gupta - Marico Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Yes. Good evening to all those of you who have joined the call. Let me start by giving a flavor of the operating environment during the quarter that has gone by, after which I shall touch upon our performance, followed by our strategy and outlook for the year ahead.



