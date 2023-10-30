Q2 2024 Marico Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Saugata Gupta - Marico Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Yes. Hi, everyone. Good evening to all those who have joined the call, and please accept my greetings for the festive season ahead. I would like to begin by reflecting on the operating environment for the quarter, most which I'll give you a flavor of the performance so far, followed by our strategy and outlook for the year ahead. During the quarter, demand trends remained largely in line with the preceding quarter. Q2 started on a positive note with reasonably encouraging demand trends in rural and urban in the month of July. This give us hope for a better quarter