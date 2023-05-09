Q4 2023 Apollo Pipes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Apollo Pipes Limited Q4 FY23 conference call hosted by Antique Stockbroking. As a reminder, all participant lines will be in the listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity for you to ask questions after the presentation concludes. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Manish Mahawar from Antique Stockbroking. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Manish Mahawar - Antique Stockbroking - SVP



Thank you, Deepo. Warm welcome to all the participants on the 4Q FY23 earnings call of Apollo Pipes. From the management, we have Mr. Sameer Gupta, Chairman and MD; Mr. Arun Agarwal, Joint MD; Mr. Anubhav Gupta, Group Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain, CFO, on the call.



Without further ado, I would like to hand over the call to Mr. Sameer Gupta for opening remarks, post which we will open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to Mr. Gupta.



Sameer Gupta - Apollo Pipes Limited - Chairman,