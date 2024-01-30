Q3 2024 Apollo Pipes Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Apollo Pipes Q3 FY24 earnings conference call hosted by DAM Capital Advisors Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Aasim Bharde from DAM Capital Advisors. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Aasim Bharde - DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. - Analyst



Thank you, Rio, and good afternoon, everyone. On behalf of DAM Capital, I'd like to welcome all to Apollo Pipes Q3 FY24 earnings call.



From Apollo Pipes, we have Mr. Sameer Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director; Mr. Arun Agarwal, Joint Managing Director; Mr. Ajay Kumar Jain, CFO; and Mr. Anubhav Gupta, Chief Strategy Officer at APL Apollo.



I'll hand over the call now to the management of Apollo Pipes for the opening comments.



Sameer Gupta - Apollo Pipes Ltd - Chairman and MD



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our Q3 FY24 earnings call to discuss the operating and financial performance. I would like