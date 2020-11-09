Q2 2021 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2020 / 03:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jason D'souza. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Jason D'souza - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited - Senior VP & Head of Corporate Strategy



Welcome to Glenmark's Q2 earnings call. First, the review of operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the second quarter of FY 2021, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at INR 29,524.79 million, recording an increase of 4.88%. For the 6 months ended September 30, 2020, Glenmark's consolidated revenue was at INR 52,972.66 million, recording an increase of 3.10%. India business, sales from the formulation business in India for the second quarter was at INR 10,506.91 million, recording growth of 17.22%. The India business continued to outperform the industry growth and has grown consistently over the past several years.



As per