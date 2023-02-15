Q3 2023 Ge Power India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2023 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to GE Power India Limited's Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter of FY 2022-'23. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prashant Jain, Managing Director, GE Power India Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.



Prashant Chiranjive Jain - GE Power India Limited - Executive Director & MD



A very good evening and warm welcome to all of you for joining this discussion on the financial and operational performance for the third quarter of the financial year. Before we dive into the quarterly performance, I would like to welcome my team who is joining me to answer your questions and update performance across various verticals. I have with me Yogesh Gupta, our Whole Time Director and CFO; Mr. Vinit Pant, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Mr. Raj Raman, Executive, Projects on the call with me.



I would like to start with the global economy with some context on the global situation. The year 2022 turned out to be tough for the