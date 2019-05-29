Q4 2019 Cadila Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Q4 FY '19 Post Results Conference Call for Cadila Healthcare Limited.



Ganesh Nayak, COO and Executive Director of Cadila Healthcare Limited.



Ganesh Narayan Nayak - Cadila Healthcare Limited - COO & Executive Director



Good evening, and welcome to our post result teleconference for FY '19. We have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Vishal Gor, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance.



We started the financial year 2018/'19 with a high base of 2017/'18, which was created on account of the launches of a few high-value products in the U.S. markets. Despite this, we were able to grow our top line, operating profit and net profit during the year, albeit, at a lower pace.



In terms of new product approvals from the U.S. FDA, the year '18/'19 was similar to the previous year as we