Q1 2020 Cadila Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Q1 FY '20 Post-Results Conference Call of Cadila Healthcare Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ganesh Nayak, COO and Executive Director of Cadila Healthcare Limited. Thank you. And over to you, sir.
Ganesh Narayan Nayak - Cadila Healthcare Limited - COO & Executive Director
Welcome, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to take you through the performance and the results of the first quarter of FY '20. We have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, CFO; Mr. Harish Sadana, Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Vishal Gor, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance.
During the first quarter, on a consolidated basis, our revenues grew by 21% year-on-year to INR 34.9 billion. We posted an EBITDA of INR 6.3 billion, excluding the impact of certain one-off expenses aggregating to INR 700 million, our EBITDA for the quarter stood at INR 7 billion or 20.1% of our revenues. Profit after tax,
