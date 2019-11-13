Q2 2020 Cadila Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Ganesh Narayan Nayak - Cadila Healthcare Limited - COO & Executive Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. It's my pleasure to take you through the performance and results of the second quarter of FY '20. We have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, CFO; Mr. Harish Sadana, Chief Strategy Officer; and Vishal Gor, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance.



During the second quarter, on a consolidated basis, our revenues grew by 14% year-on-year to INR 33.7 billion. We posted an EBITDA of INR 6.2 billion, with a margin of 18.6%. Financials of Q2 FY '20 include a one-time charge of INR 2.68 billion in the form of impairment of levorphanol intangibles on account of an entry of a new