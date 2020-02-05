Q3 2020 Cadila Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Welcome to the first earnings call of 2020, and I wish you all a very prosperous year ahead.



We have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Harish Sadana, Chief Strategy Officer; and Vishal Gor, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance.



During the third quarter of FY '20, we posted a consolidated revenue of INR 36.4 billion, up by 8%, adding INR 2.7 billion over INR 33.7 billion reported in the previous quarter. On the back of this increase, consolidated EBITDA grew to INR 6.93 billion, up 11% on a sequential basis, adding a delta of INR 676 million over the previous