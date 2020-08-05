Q1 2021 Cadila Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Cadila Healthcare Limited Q1 FY '21 Post-Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ganesh Nayak. Thank you, and over to you.



Ganesh Narayan Nayak - Cadila Healthcare Limited - COO & Executive Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our post-results teleconference for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. I do wish that you and your family are safe and healthy during the -- this time of the pandemic. For today's call, we have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Harish Sadana, Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Vishal Gor, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance.



COVID-19 is one of the most complex health care challenges of our times, and the world is still grappling with it. On the one hand, we had an urgent task of ramping up production of drugs of COVID-19 and other essential drugs. And on the other hand, we face challenges of people not