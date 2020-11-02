Q2 2021 Cadila Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 12:45PM GMT

Ganesh Narayan Nayak - Cadila Healthcare Limited - COO & Executive Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our post results teleconference for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. We wish you and your family are safe and healthy during these times. For today's call, we have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Harish Sadana, Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Vishal Gor, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance.



During the quarter, the spread of COVID-19 continued unabated across the globe, and in turn, continued to impact the economy and businesses across countries. However, we now consider it as the new normal. And by use of technology and newer methods, we continue to endeavor to improve all facets of our business beyond pre-COVID