Q3 2021 Cadila Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Ganesh Narayan Nayak - Cadila Healthcare Limited - COO & Executive Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our post results teleconference for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. I do wish that you and your family continue to remain safe and healthy during these times. For today's call, we have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Harish Sadana, Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Vishal Gor, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance.



While 2020 turned out to be one of the most challenging years for people across the globe on account of the unabated spread of COVID-19, 2021 offers new hope to humanity as various countries have now seen success in the development of vaccines to combat the pandemic. With that, let me