Q4 2021 Cadila Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, Good day, and welcome to Cadila Healthcare Limited Q4 FY '21 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Ganesh Nayak, COO and Executive Director from Cadila Healthcare. Thank you, and over to you, Mr. Nayak.



Ganesh Narayan Nayak - Cadila Healthcare Limited - COO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our post results teleconference for the quarter and the year ended March 31, 2021. I do wish that you and your families are safe and well. For today's call, we have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Harish Sadana, Chief Strategy Officer; and Mr. Vishal Gor, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance.



We continue to be at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic. While the uncertainty and challenges related to the pandemic are evolving, we stay committed to serve the demand across our markets on the