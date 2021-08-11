Q1 2022 Cadila Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Ganesh Narayan Nayak - Cadila Healthcare Limited - COO & Executive Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our post results teleconference for the quarter ended June 2021. I do wish that you and your families are keeping safe and well. For today's call, we have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Vishal Gor, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance; and Mr. Alok Gur, Senior Vice President from the Managing Director's office.



This quarter on, we have started the practice of sharing quarterly results, investor presentation, which we have posted on our website and filed with the stock exchange. I'm sure you would have received the same.



Among our 2 key markets, India and the U.S., the contribution from the India geography has increased. This has offset some of the challenges in the U.S. during the quarter, resulting in a healthy double-digit growth in revenues and in EBITDA with an improvement in operating margins. Coming to the quarter, despite the onset of the second wave of COVID-19 in India and the consequent