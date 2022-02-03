Q3 2022 Cadila Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Ganesh Narayan Nayak - Cadila Healthcare Limited - COO & Executive Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our post results teleconference for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For today's call, we have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Vishal Gor, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance; and Alok Garg, Senior Vice President from the Managing Directors' Office.



I'm sure you would have gone through the quarterly results investors' presentation, which we have posted on our website and filed with the stock exchanges. The quarter gone by was yet another quarter of robust