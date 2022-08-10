Q1 2023 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 10, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Ganesh Narayan Nayak - Zydus Lifesciences Limited - COO & Executive Director



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our post results teleconference for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. For today's call, we have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Arvind Bothra, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; and Mr. Alok Garg, Senior Vice President from the Managing Director's office. I hope you would have gone through the quarterly results, investor presentation and the press release, which are available on our website and also filed with the stock exchanges.



First of all, let me quickly run you through the Q1 FY '23 consolidated financial performance. We registered revenues of INR 40.7 billion,