Q1 2024 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our post results teleconference for the quarter ended 30th June 2023. On this call, we have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Arvind Bothra, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; and Mr. Alok Garg, Senior Vice President from the Managing Director's Office.



Let me now give you a broad overview of the developments during the quarter. We had a strong start to the financial year as we capitalized on the momentum built over the last several quarters and delivered robust growth across businesses. This, coupled with sustained improvement in profitability, helped us achieve the highest