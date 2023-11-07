Q2 2024 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Ganesh Narayan Nayak - Zydus Lifesciences Limited - COO & Executive Director



(technical difficulty)



For today's call we have Dr. Sharvil Patel Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Arvind Bothra, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; and Mr. Alok Garg Senior Vice President from the Managing Director's office. Now let me give you a broad overview of the developments during the quarter.



In terms of overall revenues, we registered stable growth of 9% during the quarter. Our Branded Formulations business in India grew in a single high digit after adjusting for impact of NLEM and partly affected by delay in the acute season. The U.S. Formulations business performed on expected lines, driven by a stable base business and supported by new introductions. Our Emerging Markets and Europe Formulations businesses continued growth momentum and delivered double-digit growth.



Our network of regulatory-compliant manufacturing facilities and a resilient supply chain serves as the backbone of our globally -- global business. We remain committed to extend our