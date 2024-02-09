Q3 2024 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Ganesh Nayak - Zydus Lifesciences Ltd - Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our post-results teleconference for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For today's call, we have with us Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Arvind Bothra, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations; and Mr. Alok Garg, Senior Vice President from the Managing Director's Office.



Let me now give you a broad overview of the developments during the quarter. We are happy to end the calendar year with a strong performance and expect to sustain the growth momentum going ahead. The quarter gone by was an encouraging one for our India formulations business.



The business delivered strong double-digit growth during the