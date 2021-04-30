Q4 2021 Ajanta Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good evening and welcome to all of you. With me, I have Mr. Rajesh Agrawal, our Joint Managing Director, and Mr. Arvind Agrawal, our CFO. We sincerely hope that all of you are safe and healthy and taking abundant precaution against the second wave of the pandemic. Financial year 2021 saw the full impact of COVID-19 on life and business, we could have never imagined.



As we remain persistent to grow, we quickly adapted to new normal for working and ensure that we service all our customers globally without any interruption or shortages in the supply. This has enabled us to achieve once again, a remarkable performance in a very difficult year.



Coming to the results, we are already with you now, and I'm happy to share that this has been an exciting quarter and the financial