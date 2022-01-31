Q3 2022 Ajanta Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Ajanta Pharma Q3 FY22 earnings conference call. Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Managing Director of Ajanta Pharma Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Yogesh Agrawal - Ajanta Pharma Limited - MD



Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to all of you. On the call today, we have with me Mr. Rajesh Agrawal, our Joint Managing Director; and Mr. Arvind Agrawal, our CFO. As you are aware, the company has announced the buyback of INR352 crores including taxes.



With this, the buyback and the dividend of INR82 crores paid during the previous quarter, the total outflow to the shareholders for the financial year stands at INR434 crore. So this reiterates our commitment to the shareholders to return the free cash flow in excess of the business needs.



Let me come to the results now, which are already there with you. And I'm happy to share that this has been another exciting quarter for us, we've been