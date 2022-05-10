Q4 2022 Ajanta Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2022 / 11:30AM GMT

Thank you. Good evening and welcome to all of you. With me, I have Mr. Rajesh Agrawal, our Joint Managing Director and Arvind Agrawal, our CFO. I'm glad to inform you that in the financial year 2022, we have returned INR436 crores to the shareholders. We were able to get INR251 crore in the financial year 2021 in the form of dividend and buyback. So this reiterates our commitment to the shareholders to return the free cash flow in excess of the business requirements.



Further, the Board of Directors has approved in today's meeting, the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of one share for every two shares held, subject to the approval of the shareholders. Coming to the results, they are already there with you. And I'm happy to share with you, the year has