Feb 01, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Ajanta Pharma Limited Q3 FY 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I'd now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Managing Director, Ajanta Pharma Limited. Thank you, and over to you sir.
Yogesh Agrawal - Ajanta Pharma Ltd. - MD
Thank you. Good evening and welcome to all of you. With me, I have Mr. Rajesh Agarwal, our Joint Managing Director; Mr. Arvind Agarwal, our CFO; Mr. Rajiv Agarwal, EVP, Finance and Investor Relations.
I hope that the results are already there with you now, and I'm happy to share that we have been able to achieve continued growth in the revenue for the current quarter as well. I, and our Joint MD will take you through the business-wise performance for Q3 and nine-month FY 2023, along with the comparison of previous year, same period.
It was yet another good quarter with continued revenue growth. The total revenue for Q3 stood at INR972 crores, and for nine months, INR2,861 crores, posting growth
Q3 2023 Ajanta Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
