Full Year 2023 Ajanta Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Ajanta Pharma Q4 FY 2023 earnings conference call. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Managing Director of Ajanta Pharma Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Yogesh Agrawal - Ajanta Pharma Limited - MD



Thank you. Good evening. And welcome to all of you. With me, I have Mr. Rajesh Agrawal, our Joint Managing Director, Mr. Arvind Agrawal, CFO, and Rajeev Agrawal, our AVP, Finance and Investor Relation. I hope our results are already there with you. We continued our growth in branded generic business, which is our mainstay and also outperformed the market going ahead.



However, the year saw severe pressure on the margin with EBITDA going down sharply from 28% last year to 21% this year. This was due to the factors beyond our control, like increasing material prices, (inaudible) price erosion, increasing stake costs, et cetera. We have taken effective steps to contain this impact and are confident of regaining