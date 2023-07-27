Q1 2024 Ajanta Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

I now hand the conference over to Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Managing Director of Ajanta Pharma Limited.



Yogesh Agrawal - Ajanta Pharma Ltd. - MD



Thank you. Good evening, and welcome, all of you. With me, I have Mr. Rajesh Agrawal, our Joint Managing Director; Mr. Arvind Agrawal, our CFO; Mr. Rajeev Agrawal, our AVP, Finance & Investor Relations.



Friends, on July 9, we celebrated a significant milestone, the 50th anniversary of Ajanta Pharma. Today, our company stands strong and distinguished within the pharmaceutical industry. We have not only stood shoulder-to-shoulder with our leading companies, but we have also carved out our own unique mark of excellence.



Over the years we have built large brands across geographies, state-of-the-art research and development center, top-notch manufacturing facilities, robust quality systems,