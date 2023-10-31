Q2 2024 Ajanta Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Thank you. A very good evening and welcome to all of you. With me, I have Mr. Rajesh Agrawal, our Joint Managing Director; Mr. Arvind Agrawal, our CFO, Mr. Rajeev Agrawal, our AVP Finance and Investor Relations. So, friends I hope that the results are already there with you. We will take you through the business-wise performance for the Q2 and H1 for the year along with a comparison for the previous year same period.



So our three verticals of business Branded Generics, US Generics and Institution Business in Africa it generated the total revenue of INR1,028 crore against INR938 crore,