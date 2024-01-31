Q3 2024 Ajanta Pharma Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 11:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlmen, good day and welcome to Ajanta Pharma Q3 FY24 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, Managing Director of Ajanta Pharma Limited. Thank you and over to you, sir.
Yogesh Agrawal - Ajanta Pharma Ltd - Managing Director, Executive Director
Thank you. Good evening, everyone, and welcome to this earnings call. With me, I have Mr. Rajesh Agrawal, our Joint Managing Director; Mr. Arvind Agrawal, our CFO; and Mr. Rajeev Agrawal, our EVP, Finance and Investor Relations.
I hope that the results are already there with you. We will take you through the business-wise performance for the Q3 and nine months of the current year, along with the comparison of previous year same period.
I am pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors have approved the second interim dividend for the current year. The share of INR2 face value will receive a dividend of INR26 amounting to the dividend amount of INR327 crore. In
