Full Year 2019 TVS Motor Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the TVS Motor Limited Q4 FY '19 post-results conference call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj from B&K Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research



Thank you, Nirav. Good evening, everyone. Apologies for the short delay. On behalf of B&K Securities, I welcome you all to 4Q FY '19 post-results conference call of TVS Motor Company Limited. We are delighted to have with us today Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. K. Gopala Desikan, CFO. I'll now transfer the call to Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan for the opening remarks to be followed by question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.



K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole