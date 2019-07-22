Jul 22, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the TVS Motors Limited Q1 FY '20 post results conference call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.
I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj from B&K Securities. Thank you. And over to you, sir.
Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research
Thank you, Nirav. Good evening, everyone. Apologies for the delay in starting the call. On behalf of B&K Securities, I welcome you all to 1Q FY '20 post results conference call of TVS Motor Company Limited. We are delighted to have with us today Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. K. Gopala Desikan, CFO.
I will now transfer the call to Mr. Radhakrishnan for the opening remarks to be followed by question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.
K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO &
Q1 2020 TVS Motor Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 22, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
