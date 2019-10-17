Oct 17, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the TVS Motor Company Limited Q2 FY '20 Post Results Conference Call, hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited.(Operator Instructions).
Please note that this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Hitesh Bhargava from Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Hitesh Bhargava;Batlivala&Karani Securities India Private Limited;Analyst -
Thank you. Good evening, everyone. On behalf of B&K Securities, we welcome you all to 2Q FY '20 Post Results Conference Call of TVS Motor Company Limited. We have with us today, Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. K. Gopala Desikan, Chief Financial Officer.
I would now hand over the call to Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan for opening comments, followed by Q&A session. Over to you, sir.
K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President
Q2 2020 TVS Motor Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 17, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...