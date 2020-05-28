May 28, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the TVS Motor Limited Q4 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj from Batlivala & Karani Securities. Thank you, and over to you, sir.
Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research
Thank you, Stephen. We welcome all participants to 4Q FY '20 and FY '20 post results conference call of TVS Motor Limited. We have with us today Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. K. Gopala Desikan, Chief Financial Officer.
I will now hand over the call to Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan for the opening remarks, to be followed by question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.
K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director
Good
Full Year 2020 TVS Motor Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
May 28, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...