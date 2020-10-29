Q2 2021 TVS Motor Company Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 11:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the TVS Motor Limited Q2 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj from Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Annamalai Jayaraj - Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt. Ltd., Research Division - Director & Deputy Head of Research



Thank you. Welcome to TVS Motor's 2Q FY '21 Post Results Conference Call. Apologies for postponing the call by 1 hour. We have with us today from TVS management, Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan, Director and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. K. Gopala Desikan, Chief Financial Officer. We'll start with Mr. K. N. Radhakrishnan, who will brief on the 2Q FY '21 results and outlook, to be followed by a question-and-answer session. Over to you, sir.



K. N. Radhakrishnan - TVS Motor Company Limited - President, CEO &